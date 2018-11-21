close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
C
cricinfo
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Peiris replaces Akila in Lanka Test squad

Sports

C
cricinfo
November 21, 2018

Share

COLOMBO: Uncapped off-spinner Nishan Peiris has been drafted in to the Sri Lanka squad for the third Test against England, which is set to begin on November 23 in Colombo.

The 21 year-old Peiris replaces Akila Dananjaya, who is set to undergo a bowling-action assessment in Brisbane on November 23. Dananjaya was reported for a suspect action following the first Test in Galle, and was given 14 days to respond to the charges, which allowed him to play the second Test in Pallekele last week.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports