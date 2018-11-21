Peiris replaces Akila in Lanka Test squad

COLOMBO: Uncapped off-spinner Nishan Peiris has been drafted in to the Sri Lanka squad for the third Test against England, which is set to begin on November 23 in Colombo.

The 21 year-old Peiris replaces Akila Dananjaya, who is set to undergo a bowling-action assessment in Brisbane on November 23. Dananjaya was reported for a suspect action following the first Test in Galle, and was given 14 days to respond to the charges, which allowed him to play the second Test in Pallekele last week.