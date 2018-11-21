Lahore eye better results in 4th edition

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Rana, the owner of Lahore Qalandars, is eyeing better results this time with a changed strategy, saying that the franchise has succeeded in adding flavor and fun to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking to media here at a local hotel, Fawad, who was also accompanied by his younger brother Atif Rana, said Lahore Qalandars had added the charm and interest in the league in a big way.

“We admit that we so far have failed to achieve encouraging results in the PSL. But everyone who has watched the league can testify that Lahore Qalandars have added flavor to the league.”

“We have changed our strategy. You would be watching new team with fresh vigor and zeal. Hopefully our performance this time would be much better,” Fawad added.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Aaqib Javed, who were also present on the occasion, said youngsters were ready to make their presence felt.

“We have some talented youngsters. Four of them are playing in Australia. Hopefully, they would make their mark this time in the PSL,” Aaqib said.

Shoaib Akhtar praised Harris Rauf for his speed and ability to bowl fast.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik and Nadeem Khan, representatives of the sixth team, claimed that the best available players were picked. “Whosoever would take the ownership rights of the sixth team will have to go with our pick.”

Nadeem Omar and Moin Khan of Quetta Gladiators were not sure on their plans of promoting cricket in Quetta while carrying the name of the city.

“We have some issues in Quetta. Hopefully we would soon be establishing an academy in the city.”

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad Gymkhana, said his efforts would be to lift the trophy for third time in four years. “We have done that twice in three years time and hopefully would do it for the third time.”

Luke Ronchi, expected future captain of Islamabad United, said it would be a tough task for any player to replace Misbahul Haq as captain of the team.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, who was also accompanied by Zaheer Abbas and Arshad Khan, said his efforts would be to help cricket flourish in the country.

“We welcome Arshad Khan in our fold. Our effort would be to improve the standard and infrastructure of the game in the country.”

While representing Karachi Kings, Wasim Akram, who is new to the team, said his efforts would be to make his players fight till the last ball.

Salman Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, announced retaining Imad Waseem as captain of the team for yet another year.