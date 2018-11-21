Qalandars, sixth team gain big in player draft

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars and sixth team gained big in the player draft of Pakistan Super League here on Tuesday.

The fourth edition begins on February 14.

South African wizard AB de Villiers and Mohammad Hafeez were instant picks for the Qalandars. They have already retained Fakhar Zaman in their Platinum category.

The sixth team — that had the second choice from the Platinum category — went in favour of Australian batsman Steve Smith. Later they also picked all-rounder Shahid Afridi with Shoaib Malik already there as the team skipper. The trio would now be the Platinum picks for the team that still is looking for their owner.

For one available slot, Quetta Gladiators preferred West Indies player Dwayne Bravo with Kieron Pollard — who would be seen in action for Peshawar Zalmi in the Platinum category.

Islamabad United have already retained three top players Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan in the major category.

Karachi Kings also retained hard hitter Collin Munro, Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir in their Platinum category.

In yet another interesting move, former Islamabad United captain Misbahul Haq — who helped the team to win two titles — would now be seen playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the fourth edition.

Misbah earlier had decided to work as mentor for the United but had changed his mind preferring to play the fourth edition instead. By the time United have already made up their mind to select Asif Ali, Mohammad Sami and England player Ian Bell in the Diamond category.

For Zalmi, Darren Sammy and Kamran Akmal would be there along with Misbah in the Diamond category.

Mohammad Rizwan, Sikandar Raza and Ravi Bopara would be with Kings in the Diamond category.

For Gladiators, Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Nawaz would be in Diamond while for the sixth team, Shan Masood, Qais Ahmad and Nicolas Pooran would be in the second best category.

Anton Devich, Rahat Ali and Corey Anderson would be there in Diamond category for Qalandars.

Karachi Kings picked Ali Imran and Ibrar Ahmad in the Emerging category while Nasir Nawaz and Mohammad Musa would be seen in action in the same category for Islamabad United.

Sameen Gul and Nabi Gul would be there in the Emerging category for Zalmi. Mohammad Imran and Umair Masood are the pick for Kings in the same category while Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Junaid have been selected in the Emerging category for the sixth team.

Ghulam Mudasir and pacer Naseem Shah are selected by Gladiators in the Emerging category.

Following is the detail of players draft:

Lahore Qalandars: Platinum category: Fakhar Zaman, AB de Villiers, Mohammad Hafeez.

Diamond category: Yasir Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson.

Gold category: Anton Devcich, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Silver category: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, Hassan Khan, Haris Sohail.

Emerging players: Mohammad Imran, Umair Masood.

Supplementary players: Brendan Taylor, Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Platinum category: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard.

Diamond category: Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Misbahul Haq.

Gold category: Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Umar Amin.

Silver category: Umaid Asif, Khalid Usman, Wayne Madsen, Jamal Anwar.

Emerging players: Sameen Gul, Nabi Gul.

Supplementary players: Waqar Salamkhel, Chris Jordan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Samiullah.

Islamabad United: Platinum category: Faheem Ashraf, Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan.

Diamond category: Mohammad Sami, Asif Ali, Ian Bell.

Gold category: Rumman Raees, Samit Patel, Phil Salt.

Silver category: Sahibzada Farhan, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Cameron Delport.

Emerging players: Muhammad Musa, Nasir Nawaz.

Supplementary players: Wayne Parnell, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt, Rizwan Hussain.

Karachi Kings: Platinum category: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro.

Diamond category: Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Usman Shinwari.

Gold category: Ravi Bopara, Muhammad Rizwan, Sikandar Raza.

Silver category: Awais Zia, Usama Mir, Aaron Summers, Sohail Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed.

Emerging players: Ali Imran, Abrar Ahmed.

Supplementary players: Aamir Yamin, Ben Dunk, Liam Livingstone, Jaahid Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Platinum category: Sarfraz Ahmed, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo.

Diamond category: Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Nawaz.

Gold category: Rilee Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Fawad Ahmed.

Silver category: Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Asghar, Danish Aziz.

Emerging players: Ghulam Mudassar, Naseem Shah.

Supplementary players: Harry Gurney, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Jalat Khan.

Sixth team: Platinum category: Shoaib Malik, Steven Smith, Shahid Afridi.

Diamond category: Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Joe Denly.

Gold category: Shan Masood, Qais Ahmad, Nicolas Pooran.

Silver category: Mohammad Abbas, M Iran Khan, Umar Siddiq, Lauri Evans, Nauman Ali.

Emerging players: Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Ilyas.

Supplementary players: Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Ali Shafiq, Shakeel Ansar.