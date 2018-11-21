$70M COMPENSATION CASE AGAINST BCCI: Pakistan loses, terms ICC decision disappointing

ISLAMABAD: As the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) compensation request against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for failing to play bilateral series, Pakistan termed the decision as disappointing.

The PCB had filed a compensation claim of $70 million, saying India had not honoured an agreement to play bilateral series with Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who was here in connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) player draft, termed the decision as disappointing.

“In relation to the proceedings brought by PCB against BCCI, the PCB noted with regret the decision of the Disputes Panel of the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee. In 2017, PCB had claimed that BCCI had breached an agreement that it had signed with PCB on 9th April 2014 and had referred the matter to ICC’s Dispute Panel. Following a lengthy disputes resolution process, the announcement of the decision today has come as a disappointment for PCB,” a PCB press release said.

It further said that the PCB will determine its future course of action in this regard after detailed deliberations and consultation with its stakeholders.

The ICC panel in its 65-point decision claimed that the MoU signed between the two countries does not have valid or legal grounds.

Some of the main points of the decisions are:

“(vii) It did not purport to be or state that it was a comfort letter or conditional contract or mere MOU, and it bore no affinity in terms of its vocabulary or structure to other MOUs which the Panel was shown.

“(viii) There was clearly no express provision negating contractual intention. Chitty op. cit 2-171. (ix) The consideration was supplied by the mutual obligation of the host (PCB) and the guest (BCCI) in respect of the scheduled tours. (x) The letter was said to be the product of “previous meetings and discussions” which is more consistent with it being a final as opposed to a merely provisional arrangement; indeed an earlier draft dated 9th March 2014, also tendered by the BCCI, had clearly undergone several iterations since then, given that it did not contain several elements of the April Letter e.g. any reference to a 2014 tour or to broadcast rights. (xi) At its conclusion it was signed and accepted by both parties acting by senior office,” the decision taken by the ICC Panel headed by Michael Beloff (chairman) and included Dr Annabella Bennett and Jan Paulsson, says.

The decision added that in fact, given the premature conclusion of the West Indian tour to India on October 17, such window unexpectedly opened up but at that stage the PCB were still committed to their matches with New Zealand (see email of 12th September 2018 Zakir Khan to Dr Sridhar: “Many thanks all well here. Busy with Pakistan versus Australia and NZ series to be held in the UAE from 1 October to 20 December.”) And never approached New Zealand to grant it leave of absence from their scheduled matches.

In the event, the BCCI chose to approach Sri Lanka to fill the gap rather than Pakistan given, as it was plausibly explained, that the possibility of obtaining government approval for away matches against Pakistan at such short notice was unrealistic.

The decision further added that “No case was put forward by the PCB, on whom the burden lay, that the BCCI did not make any requisite efforts. In the Panel’s view, given the unavailability of dates already referred to, the best efforts obligation on the BCCI (if, the Panel repeats, the April Letter was binding at all) was exiguous and its breach unproven.”

The Panel’s conclusion is that what varied was the readiness with which such approval for an Indian tour of Pakistan would or would not be granted, which itself, was a reflection of the state of relations between the two Governments and peoples, informed by security and political considerations rather than whether there was any need for such approval in the first place.

“The more difficult question was not whether Indian governmental approval was required but how, if at all, it, as an aspect of force majeure, it became part of a contract, if any, between the parties, given that there was no express mention of it in the April Letter itself. The Panel accepts that the awareness of the BCCI’s claimed need for government approval was indeed reflected not only in PCB emails but also in minutes of PCB board meetings, all of which were aggregated in the BCCI’s helpful schedule to its written submissions.

“However many of the items in those documents said to reflect such awareness post date 9 April 2014 and the coming into office in that month of a new administration. Prior awareness is not by itself dispositive of whether Indian government approval was part of any contract between the parties as at that date. Subsequent awareness is simply irrelevant to that issue.”

The Panel verdict says that was forcibly impressed by the sincere desire of witnesses for both sides, who displayed much mutual respect and even friendship, for the resumption, were it feasible, of bilateral tours between teams representing these two proud cricketing nations.

“The panel expresses the hope that political considerations will not long prevent that desire from being fulfilled. For the reasons given above, the PCB’s claim is dismissed. Costs are reserved.”