Eid Milad reminds us of Islam’s golden principles: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Husain Tuesday felicitated the fellow Muslim on the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him). In his message on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi, he said the birthday of the unrivalled benefactor of humanity, messenger of Almighty Allah and the flag-bearer of the great religion of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “reminds us of the golden principles of Islam which were illustrated in the sublime way of life that he led. “His life was, indeed, an embodiment of what Islam stood for,” said the minister. “This day makes us to comprehend the significance of the lofty values of sacrifice, tolerance, brotherhood and unity among the Muslim Ummah.” He said the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) terminated the history of inhumanity, oppression, tyranny, ignorance, injustice and deviation from the right path and purified the human civilisation by inculcating characteristics like human dignity and forgiveness.