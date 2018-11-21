All decision being taken outside Parliament: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday said Imran Khan is “selected Prime Minister’ and all the decisions were taken outside Parliament.

“We did not give Guard of Honour to General (R) Pervez Musharraf but it was given on orders of Acting President Muhammad Mian Soomro,” said senior leader of the PPP Sardar Latif Khosa while addressing the press conference along with Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar and PPP media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here at Zardari House on Tuesday.

Sardar Latif Khosa said the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered for release of 76 persons who were convicted from the military courts and the Supreme Court has stopped their release while in case of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto five accused were released by the court.

He said Benazir Bhutto was martyred on December 27, 2007 and for last year the case had yet not been decided. He said the security of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was withdrawn just one and half hour before the attack on her. “Saud Aziz was RPO and brought to Rawalpindi as the CPO,” he said, adding that the postmortem of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was not conducted despite it was a must to conduct it and even did not need to take the consent of the family for such a purpose.

He said Bilal and Ikramullah brought the suicide killer on a bus and when the DNA was conducted that the clothes which were found at the residence of Rafaqat was of the suicide killer. “It was first case in the world in which the crime scene was washed within one hour,” he said.

He said main accused General (R) Pervez Musharraf who ordered for withdrawal of the security of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was now out of the country. “The court has awarded 17-year punishment to Saud Aziz and Khurram Shahzad but the High Court suspended the conviction and this decision was challenged in the Supreme Court,” he said.

He said the name of the Musharraf was on the Exit Control List (ECL) but Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who was Interior Minister at that time, allowed Musharraf to go out of the country.

Khosa said former president Asif Ali Zardari had challenged the decision. “The PPP believes to get justice from the courts,” he added.

To a question, he said the Pakistan People’s Party had proposed the separation of Supreme Court and constitutional courts in the line with Charter of Democracy but Nawaz Sharif did not agree on it.