Steps taken to resolve water issues among provinces: Vawda

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda has said the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord will remain a basis for distribution among the provinces.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday at Wapda House, he said federal government has taken steps for resolution of water issues among various federating units.

We are fortunate that all chief ministers are supporting federal government on this initiative. We are going to sort out 25 year old dispute over water distributions. I am representative of centre and would not allow any injustice against any province, he said. I will meet chief ministers of all provinces soon. Work on Naulang Dam in Balochistan would start soon as our government has succeeded in resolving all bottlenecks in this regard with consultation of Balochistan government.

The federal government has arranged one billion rupees for rectifying telemetry system for effectively regulating water distribution among the provinces. This system was non-functional due to wrongdoings of the previous government, he claimed.

Vawda said he would support employees of all associated departments of the ministry in executing various projects. He said he was fortunate that all management of various associated departments had been on one page and he was enjoying full confidence of them. In need only result-oriented approach and not interested in interfering in working of Wapda and other departments. He especially praised role of Wapda in execution of projects.

Talking about influence of PML-N over some government employees, he said there were good bureaucrats working in different departments. We were in process of identifying able government employees and would appoint them in order to maximise working of the present government.

The minister vowed to take action against illegal hydrants working in Karachi. We will resolve water shortage issue in Karachi and would soon make a breakthrough in this regard. We are also very close to resolve issues relating to Dasu Hydropower Project. The KP government has played important role in this regard, he said adding that posts of two members of Wapda would soon be filled that have been vacant for past two years.

Minister said the government would consider all feasible steps to resolve water issues with India. We are ready to negotiate pending issues with Indian authorities. He said the government would not allow any injustice with regards to our share under the Indus Waters Treaty. Answering to a question, he said he would not withdraw cases against MQM at any cost.