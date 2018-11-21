KP CM approves summary to abolish Ehtesab Commission

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has moved to formally abolish the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) as Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the summary, which would be put forward to the cabinet tomorrow (Thursday).

The bill has also been drafted that would be approved by the cabinet, which would then be tabled in the provincial assembly to repeal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Act 2014.

The sources told The News that the provincial government took the step to wrap up somewhat the dormant anti-graft body in the light of its central leadership's decision to abolish it. They said the chief minister has signed the summary to pave the way for the abolition of the KPEC. The provincial government has earlier hinted at scrapping the KPEC for its being ineffective for the last two years. The assets of the KPEC would be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). According to the record of the Commission, its assets include about Rs300 million deposits and 14 vehicles and other fixtures.

Similarly, about 41 contract employees of the KPEC would be sacked while some of the 107 regular employees would be given golden handshake and others would be sent to the provincial surplus pool.

The cases pending with the Commission would be referred to the ACE, while those above its probe limit would be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It has already laid in the KPEC Act 2014 that it could initiate investigation or inquiry into any incident or an omission of a person or accused that constitutes an offence involving an amount of Rs50 million and above. And if it is found that the project is less than Rs50 million, the matter is to be referred to the ACE for further inquiry or investigation.

However, the document shared with The News revealed that the KPEC had filed 29 references in the Ehtesab courts involving financial mismanagement of Rs3,724 billion, but the monetary value in 10 cases was less than Rs50 million.

Earlier, the opinions of the Law and Finance Department were sought in connection with the abolition of the KPEC, disposal of its assets and pending inquiries and cases.

The Audit General of Pakistan (AGP) last month completed the audit of the KPEC's financial matters where it pointed out a number of factors that had rendered the provincial anti-graft body inapt.

It disclosed that KPEC had drawn Rs853.182 million during 2014-18 and utilised Rs537.412 million in this period.

The KPEC in the 2015-16 financial year received Rs221.007 million, but it could utilise Rs196.577 million only. In 2016-17 fiscal years, it received Rs260.151 million and utilised Rs179.187 million. For 2017-18, it received Rs339.559 million and utilised Rs161.647 million.

As a whole, the KPEC received Rs853.182 million during the last three financial years, but it could utilise Rs537.412 million only.