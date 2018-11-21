Rs337 million uplift funds released

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Tuesday said funds to the tune of more than Rs 1 billion had been allocated for 117 uplift projects of district Gujrat for the current financial year.

Addressing a review meeting, he said initially Rs 337 million had been released. Deputy Director Development Jahangir Shabir Butt briefed the meeting. Officers of administrative and development departments also attended the meeting.

The DC directed the Executive Engineers to speed up the work on the projects for timely completion.