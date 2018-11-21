Constable injured on showing resistance

GUJRANWALA: A police constable was shot at and injured by unidentified culprits for showing resistance during a dacoity here on Tuesday.

Reportedly, constable Zia Ullah was going on a motorcycle when some armed men intercepted him near Perocoat and snatched cash and cell phone from him. When Zia showed resistance, the dacoits opened fire at him. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg whereas the accused fled the scene.

274 BIKES seizeD: City traffic police Tuesday seized 274 motorcycles for running without registration books and illegal number plates during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

On the directions of the CPO, traffic police teams checked the motorcycles in different areas. All the seized motorcycles have been locked at different police stations of the city.

FACTORY GUTTED: A plastic factory caught fire which reduced raw material worth millions of rupees to ashes. Reportedly, workers were busy working when the factory storeroom suddenly caught fire. Rescue 1122 fire brigade doused the fire after two hours of rescue operation.