Woman burnt by in-laws dies

FAISALABAD: A mother of three, Kiran Shamim of People’s Colony expired at Allied Hospital on Tuesday after remaining under treatment for five days. Kiran’s in-laws had allegedly torched her after sprinkling petrol on her. She was insisting to attend a wedding of her close relatives but her in-laws were opposing it.
Comments