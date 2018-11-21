close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Woman burnt by in-laws dies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

FAISALABAD: A mother of three, Kiran Shamim of People’s Colony expired at Allied Hospital on Tuesday after remaining under treatment for five days. Kiran’s in-laws had allegedly torched her after sprinkling petrol on her. She was insisting to attend a wedding of her close relatives but her in-laws were opposing it.

