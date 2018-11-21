close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Prayer leader axed to death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: A youth Tuesday axed to death a prayer leader over some religious matter in village Glun Hatti of Bahawalpur. Accused Shahzad, 24, a science graduate, developed differences with Hafiz Rahim Buksh, 62, the prayer leader and chairman of Masjid management committee, over issues of the mosque management. According to Musafir Khana police, on the day of the incident Shahzad inflicted critical injuries on the prayer leader and recited Azzan. The accused himself informed the police about his ‘action’. It has been learnt that the accused and the prayer leader had exchanged harsh words last Ramazan. On the report of Usman Rahim, the son of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him. The injured prayer leader was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

