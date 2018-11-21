Pindi MPAs ask CM to stop federal minister’s interference

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs from Rawalpindi have urged the chief minister to play his role in putting an end to the interference by party ministers and allies in the affairs related to their constituencies.

The PTI ministers from Rawalpindi and a government ally federal minister came under criticism, from the elected MPAs of the district in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday. The influence used by the federal and Punjab ministers over bureaucracy, particularly over the posting of Patwaris with a bad repute as well as SHOs of their own choice was the major complaint raised by the MPAs.

The MPAs who called on the chief minister included Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry, Ammar Saddique Khan, Ch Muhammad Adnan, Ch Sajid Mehmood, Latasab Satti, Abida Raja, Malik Taimur Masood, Raja Sagheer, Umar Tanvir Butt, Wasiq Abbasi, Ch Javed Kausar and others. Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan led the MPAs delegation that met the Punjab chief minister at Punjab House to discuss grievances of the legislators in the district.

The only provincial seat it lost was that of Chaudhry Nisar whereas on the National Assembly seats, the Awami Muslim League of Sh Rashid has one seat, one has been won by PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and five others by PTI’s members, including Sadaqat Abbasi, Rashid Shafique, Ghulam Sarwar, Amir Kiyani and Mansoor Hayat are MNAs. In this way, PTI has a complete dominance in Rawalpindi District. This is noteworthy that three ministers have been picked in Punjab Cabinet, including Raja Basharat, Raja Rashid Hafeez and Fayyaz Chohan. All the three were the PML-Q MPAs in the era of Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

Rashid won from Pindi on PML-Q ticket, Fayyaz Chohan won on MMA ticket but defected to PML-Q whereas Raja Basharat, having lost the general election got elected in by-polls on PML-Q ticket. Raja Basharat served as Law Minister in that era and he is still the Law Minister.

The elected old guards of PTI from the district are Malik Taimur, Wasiq Qayyum, Ejaz Khan Jaazi, who have been siding with PTI before October 2011 haven’t been made part of the cabinet, though Wasiq Qayyum has been made Punjab Education Foundation chairman. But this wasn’t the main complaint, though this feeling of being ignored exists amongst the party stalwarts. Sources stated that the main complaint lodged by most of the MPAs present in the meeting was the interference of the federal minister and provincial ministers in the affairs of the government and pressing the bureaucracy to appoint Patwaris and SHOs of their choice. Sources stated that the federal minister was slammed by the MPAs for exerting pressure over the local City Admin to appoint a Patwari of his choice at Gangal Moza, near highway.

Insiders revealed that the Patwari was transferred from the area after eyebrows were raised about his posting by the MPAs but on the influence of the federal minister with whom he has good relationships, he was again appointed on the same post. Similarly, name of another influential minister was also attributed to the posting of a Patwari about whom his colleagues had serious reservations. In other constituencies as well, the influence used by the Pindi ministers to appoint Patwaris with a tainted reputation also came under discussion during the meeting. Similarly, the MPAs also told the CM that an SHO of Rawalpindi, who busted the gangs of criminals, especially drug peddlers was transferred over night and replaced by a new officer of the choice of a local minister.

Sources stated that in previous meetings with the bureaucracy of the district, the local MPAs have raised the similar issues but a senior official expressed his helplessness to take action over their complaints and told a federal minister has pressed him to appoint the Patwari. An MPA stated that bureaucracy was treating ministers in a different way and other elected members of PTI in a different way which was resulting in the rifts within the party ranks. The News tried to contact the federal minister but he didn’t pick up the phone.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said such matters exist in every constituency or areas adding there was nothing serious in that. He stated that when MPAs meet their leader of the House, it is natural that they express their feelings, complaints and affairs related to their respective constituencies. The CM on the occasion said that the government was fully committed to serving the people adding that public service is their only agenda. “Corruption is a menace and the government will eliminate it,” said the CM while talking to the MPAs and urged them to keep a close liaison with the people and work hard for the solution of their problems.

“We will come up to the expectations of the people and different steps have been taken after identifying different problems through consultations,” said the CM. A handout of the meeting issued later said that the PTI leadership will fulfil the mandate given by the people, he said. During the meeting, detailed discussion was held about public welfare initiatives, development schemes and solution of problems relating to the people.