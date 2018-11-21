NAB approves inquiry against Nisar Khuhro, Rubina, Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday approved inquiry against top provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that includes ex-speaker Sindh assembly and ex-provincial minister Nisar Khuhro and filing of reference against ex-minister of communication Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Jehangir for accumulating assets beyond known source of income and misusing of authority.

While another inquiry was approved against senior leader of the JUI (F) and ex-chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ex-minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani and officials of the ministry of Housing and Works.

The NAB's Executive Board also approved investigation against Senator Rubina Khalid of PPP and M/s Cosmos Production Pvt Ltd and its administration. The Executive Board of the NAB held its meeting Tuesday with the chair of its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, which approved 13 inquires, five investigations and filing of two corruption references. The Executive Board of the NAB approved filing of corruption reference against ex-minister for communication Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, ex-adviser to prime minister, for misusing of authority to accumulate assets beyond known source of income.

While the other corruption reference was approved to file against ex-vice chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Dr Ahsan Ali and others allegedly for misuse of authority for making illegal appointments and awarding foreign scholarships to favourites in violation of rules and procedures that caused a loss of Rs 483.76 million to national exchequer.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved 13 inquires against ex-chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ex-minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani and other officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works, ex-provincial minister for Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other officials of Provincial department of Food of Sindh government, Ex-Vice Chancellor People's University of Medical Sciences and Health Services Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Azam Hussain, Amad Shah Bukhari of M/s Avenue Ventures SMC Pvt Ltd and officials of CDA, three separate inquires against NEPRA Power Plants Pvt/Public Power Generation Companies, Central Power Generation and officials of the NTDC. The NAB's Executive Board approved the inquiry against M/s Shahzada Security Company Thekal Peshawar and others as well as the officials of the Tourism Corporation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the officials of the Revenue Department and National Highway Authority, Sub-Engineer of Provincial Sub-Division Khairpur Syed Yasin Shah, contractor Agha Muhammad Pathan and other officials of the MEPCO. The Executive Board of the NAB approved five investigations that include Senator Rubina Khalid of PPP and M/s Cosmos Production Pvt Ltd and its administration, Vice Chancellor Benazir Shaheed Bhutto University Lyari Dr Akhtar Baloch, Managing Director Pakistan Petroleum Ltd Asim Murtaza Kgan, Ex-Chairman Board of Directors Pakistan Petroleum Ltd Hiddayatuulah Peerzada and others, General Manager Business Development PPL Abdul Wahid, Chief Economist PPL Rahat Hussain and others, the officials of the Revenue Department and government contractor Sardar Ashraf Baloch.

The matter of the investigations against ex-provincial Director Generals of Civil Provisional Housing Society Abdul Haleem Parachi, ex-secretary Housing Javed Ahmed Zaki and others was sent to the department concerned for further action as per law while another matter of against ex-MS Nishtar Hospital was referred to Chief Secretary Punjab for departmental action as per law and the matter of the inquiry against the officials of the Karachi Port Trust was also sent to concerned department for further action as per law.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved the closing down of the inquiries against the Ex-Professor/Head of Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery Department Dr Ajmal Hassan Naqvi, Sisietr In-charge of Cardiothoracic Surgery Department Zahida Majid and others and Directors and Guarantors M/s Gia Textile Pvt Ltd Faisalabad.

On the conclusion of the meeting of the Executive Board of the NAB, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said NAB's topmost priority is to eradicate corruption from country by adopting accountability for all and NAB is committed to conducting inquiries and investigations of mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion as per law.

He directed for concluding corruption cases within prescribed timeframe so that references could be filed in respective accountability courts as per law and cases of less amount should be referred to provincial anti-corruption establishments.

He also directed the NAB officers to take logical conclusion to inquiries, investigations and complaint verifications on the basis of solid evidence and now only work, work and work will be the culture of NAB.

He warned strict action against defying officers. He said NAB does not believe in any kind of victimisation and revenge. He directed all DGs to ensure respect and honour to all visitors who come either for witness or recording of their statements in different cases.