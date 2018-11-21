Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youths

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) on Tuesday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district. Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. The operation was going on till last reports came in.