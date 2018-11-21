close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youths

Top Story

I
INP
November 21, 2018

Share

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) on Tuesday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district. Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story