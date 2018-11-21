Pakistan, China ink accord to upgrade Railways

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that Pakistan got a similar package from China and UAE which it got from Saudi Arabia and added Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign visits saved the country from a default.

However, he added, going to the IMF was the need of the hour. “We need to go, not on their (the IMF) wish but for our needs,” Sheikh Rashid said while explaining “We should watch our interests and economic condition.”

He was talking to media after signing an agreement with National Railway Administration (NRA), China, regarding Main Line (ML-1) at Railways Headquarters here on Tuesday. As per the agreement, NRA would submit its preliminary report on ML-1 by December 25 after which the two countries would agree on the mode of investment for the upgradation of 1,830km long track under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sheikh Rashid said Imran Khan took great measures to take the country out of economic crisis and added people would see the results of these efforts within a year.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s U-turn remarks, he said change of strategy could not be termed taking a U-turn.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief said opposition in the country was on the brink of its political death and added “I don’t see any chance of their survival.” He said many faces would vanish from the political scene of the country by March 2019.

To a question, he said former president Asif Zardari could prove damaging for Bilawal’s political future. “I don’t wish this to happen as I see some reflection of late Benazir Bhutto in Bilawal.” He added former PM Nawaz Sharif was making hectic efforts to save the political future of Maryam Nawaz.

About Imran Khan’s reaction to President Trump’s tirade against Pakistan, Sh Rashid said the premier’s befitting response truly reflected sentiments of the people of the country. He said many countries, including Russia and Uzbekistan were interested in investing in the country’s railway network.

Sheikh Rashid regretted that Pakistan did not benefit from its geographical position in the past. “Had we invested in our railways network, the situation would have been different altogether today,” he added. He said if the world realised that Pakistan Railways was free of corruption, our railways would stand on its feet (by attracting investments).”

Terming railways backbone of CPEC, he said Pakistan wanted to go for infrastructural development of railways track route with China but on competitive terms. He added Germany, Russia and Turkey had shown serious interest on our track route. However, Pakistan wished to do it with China. He said once investment on rail network under CPEC agreed between Pakistan and China, the same would open up 100,000 job vacancies.

To a question on alleged NRO to the premier Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan for her undeclared overseas’ assets, he reiterated his stance (without naming Aleema Khan) that those from among (the government) them should be given double punishment.

About the Karachi Circular Railway, he said he wished KMC do the work saying vacating 5,000 houses on the track was something which he could not do.

He also said the PM will inaugurate three more new passenger trains on November 23 and added the premier had also agreed to hold a meeting on the affairs of Pakistan Railways at Railways Headquarters, Lahore soon.