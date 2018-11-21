Shahzad Club triumphant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shahzad Butt Cricket Club beat Faisal Memorial Club by 10 runs in the 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground.
Scores: Shahzad Butt Club 278 (Aamir 87, Ramzan Butt 65, Bilal Butt 50, Ashiq Butt 32, Asif 3/40, Tariq 3/49, Asim 2/30). Faisal Memorial Club 268 (Ayaz Khan 100, M Javed 47, Asim 28, Bilal Butt 5/40, Arshad Butt 2/39, Ramzan Butt 2/44).
