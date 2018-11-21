close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Chaudhry Sports advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

LAHORE: Chaudhry Sports outplayed Nishat Eaglets by 9 wickets in the Sixth Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship match here at LRCA Ittefaq Ground. Scores: Nishat Eaglets 137 all out (Asif Hussain 37, Aslam Malik 30 and Shabbir Mayo 17, Rehman Qadir 4/5, Zulfiqar Ali 2/21, Sheraz Butt 2/28). Chaudhry Sports 138/1 in 23.2 overs (Ch Shafaqat Hussain 64*, Masroor Hussain 51*). At the end chief guest international cricketer Naeem Ashraf gave man of the match award to Rehman Qadir.

