close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Ali, Nadeem star in Diamond Club victory

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Helped by a fine knock of 99 by Ali Sarfraz, Diamond Club defeated Al-Fateh Club by 150 runs in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship 2018 here at Diamond Club Ground on Tuesday.

Besides Ali’s 70-ball 99, Sohail Ahmed (72), Sajawal Riaz (70) and Zohaib Qureshi (40) also did well for the winners.

It was then off-spinner M Nadeem who claimed a 6-wicket haul to get Al-Fateh all out for 201 in their chase of Diamond’s 350 runs.In other matches, Punjab beat Junoon by 34 runs in a keen-contested fight here at Shalimar Ground, while Rawal Town Club outclassed Millat Club by 8 wickets.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports