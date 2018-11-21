Ali, Nadeem star in Diamond Club victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Helped by a fine knock of 99 by Ali Sarfraz, Diamond Club defeated Al-Fateh Club by 150 runs in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship 2018 here at Diamond Club Ground on Tuesday.
Besides Ali’s 70-ball 99, Sohail Ahmed (72), Sajawal Riaz (70) and Zohaib Qureshi (40) also did well for the winners.
It was then off-spinner M Nadeem who claimed a 6-wicket haul to get Al-Fateh all out for 201 in their chase of Diamond’s 350 runs.In other matches, Punjab beat Junoon by 34 runs in a keen-contested fight here at Shalimar Ground, while Rawal Town Club outclassed Millat Club by 8 wickets.
