F3 teen driver Sophia recovering after ‘frightening’ op

HONG KONG: The 17-year-old driver who survived a terrifying crash at the Macau Grand Prix was recovering on Tuesday after a “frightening” spinal operation which took hours longer than expected and was fraught with the risk of paralysis. Germany’s Sophia Floersch, whose Formula Three car was catapulted airborne over safety barriers and into a hut during Sunday’s race, needed a bone graft from her hip to fix a spinal fracture.

Doctors said the Van Amersfoort Racing driver spent seven hours in surgery on Monday, much longer than the expected four to five hours, because of the bone graft and the need to set up neurological monitoring. Clinical director Lei Wai-seng told reporters that Floersch can move her limbs freely but is expected to remain in Macau’s Conde S. Januario Hospital for one or two weeks. He added that Japanese racer Sho Tsuboi, who was apparently protected by his safety arc or halo when Floersch’s car hurtled into him, had been discharged, along with a photographer. Another photographer, who suffered a lacerated liver, and a marshal with a broken jaw remain under observation, Lei said. After a collision near the end of a high-speed straight, Floersch’s machine bounced off a kerb, clipping the top Tsuboi’s TOM’s Racing car and flying backwards into a hut housing media and officials.