Annual Sports Calendar events kick off tomorrow

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar events will start on November 22, 2018 (tomorrow) across the province. All the District Sports Officers (DSOs) have completed the arrangements of sports competitions in their respective districts.

Annual Sports Calendar Phase I Inter-Tehsil level girls and boys athletics competitions will be held on Nov 22 and 23 at different district headquarters. The Phase I Inter-Tehsil level boys events will remain continue till Dec 14th. The Phase I Inter-Tehsil girls competitions of badminton, handball, table tennis and volleyball will also be organized from Nov 22 to Dec 12, 2018 at district headquarters.

DG Sports Nadeem Sarwar said in a statement on Tuesday said that the Annual Sports Calendar competitions will be very useful for the future of sports in the province. “The male and female players of Punjab will get sufficient opportunity to express their talent through this programme,” he added.

“The sports competitions of Annual Sports Calendar will be monitored minutely and the potential players will be picked for high level training under the supervision of qualified coaches. We are actually planning to build a pool of talented players in a bid to produce future sports stars”.