Faisal confident of retaining PFF’s top slot

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) President Faisal Saleh Hayat looked confident of his victory if elections of the federation were held under the PFF and FIFA rules.

“I think there is no issue if elections are held under PFF and FIFA rules. I have the majority in the PFF Congress,” Faisal told ‘The News’ in an interview.Punjab Football Association’s (PFA) President Naveed Haider seems to have developed differences with the PFF. However, Naveed may face trouble as the PFA Executive Committee the other day announced its unconditional support to Faisal in the PFF elections.

When asked if the government backed his rival group, what would be his victory chances Faisal said he still was confident. “I can still manage a win provided fair elections are held,” Faisal reiterated.

However he feared if Pakistan faced FIFA sanctions once again the situation would be more alarming for the sport. “If fair elections were not held Pakistan might face FIFA sanctions in that case and it would be disastrous for the sport and particularly the youth as that would destroy their future,” Faisal said.

The apex court has announced in its November 14 verdict that the PFF elections would be held within one month. It has also appointed Pakistan Bar Council member M Shoaib Shaheen as returning officer.

FIFA has accepted the PFF mandate and has also given time to it until March 2020 with the instructions to revise its constitution and hold fresh elections. Besides Malik Amir Dogar, MNA from Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association’s President Syed Zahir Shah are expected to contest the PFF elections against Faisal. Faisal said the federation had diverted major chunk of its revenue towards players development. “You know football suffered a lot during the last few years. We have started now vigorously to revive the sport and has diverted our 75 per cent revenue to the players development programmes,” Faisal said.

“Since resuming football activities this year after a long three-year inactivity we held around seven to eight domestic events and also managed participation of our various age-group teams of both men and women in eight international events,” the PFF president said.

“Now Premier League is in progress. We want to make it more productive in future. It’s the main sector which acts as players development tool,” Faisal said. Faisal was also happy with the way Pakistan offered top resistance against strong Palestine in an international friendly held in Ramallah on November 16 which the Green-shirts lost 1-2. He praised Brazilian coach and trainer for their excellent work. “Qatar has agreed to host us next month. We plan to manage matches against five nations who would also converge on Doha. A tournament is also in pipeline which will carry teams including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Singapore, Philippines and Lebanon,” Faisal revealed. “Next year we will feature in the South Asian Games, Olympic and World Cup qualifiers. So it’s going to be a busy season,” Faisal said. As both FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced substantial increase in the grants of its national associations Faisal said it was opportune time to develop the game now.