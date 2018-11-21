Remington excel as Polo in Pink kicks off

LAHORE: Remington Pharma, Newage/Diamond Paints and Dascon Construction Company won the inaugural matches of the Polo in Pink 2018 played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

Remington Pharma carved out an impressive 9-5½ victory over Qatalpur. Raja Temur Nadeem showed excellent polo skills and hammered superb seven goals while his teammates Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar and Agha Musa Ali Khan contributed with one goal each. From Qatalpur, which had one and half goal handicap advantage, Malik Atif Yar Tiwana struck twice and Syed Hassan Abbas and Malik Azam Hayat Noon once each.

Remington Pharma dominated the match right from the word go as they hammered a hat-trick in the first chukker to take 3-0 lead. In the dying moments of the chukker, Qatalpur managed to reduce the deficit to 3-1. The second chukker was identical to the first one, as once again Remington slammed a hat-trick to make it 6-1 while Qatalpur struck just one to reduce the lead to 6-2.

Remington added one more in their tally in the third chukker to stretch their lead to 7-2 while Qatalpur thwarted two back-to-back goals to make it 7-4. Remington once again maintained their authority in the fourth chukker by thwarting two more goals to take unassailable 9-4 lead, which remained intact till the final whistle was blown. With one and half goal handicap advantage for Qatalpur, the final score was 9-5½ in favour of Remington Pharma.

Newage/Diamond Paints outpaced Lahore Paradise Housing by 9-5 in another encounter of the day. Shah Shamyl Alam emerged as star of the day for Newage/Diamond Paints as he slammed in four fantastic goals while Mir Huzaifa and Alman Jalil Azam banged in a brace each and Adnan Jalil Azam converted one. From the losing side, Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Omar Malik and Hashim Kamal Agha one goal apiece.

Newage started well against Lahore Paradise as they banged in a brace to take 2-0 lead. The second chukker was evenly poised as two goals each were scored by both the sides with Newage getting 4-2 lead. Although Lahore Paradise started third chukker well by converting a 60-yard successfully reducing the lead to 4-3, Newage bounced back in great style and hammered a hat-trick to take healthy 7-3 lead. Once again, the fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the teams slammed in two goals each, with Newage winning the match having 9-5 lead.

Another encounter of tournament saw Dascon Construction Company getting walk over against Artema Medical, who were leading the match 7-2 when their main player Hamza Mawaz Khan got injured during the match and failed to continue. Without Hamza, Artema Medical couldn’t complete their handicaps, thus the match referee decided to give walk over to Dascon Construction Company.