Japan crush Kyrgyzstan 4-0

TOKYO: Japan overcame Kyrgyzstan 4-0 in a home friendly on Tuesday, maintaining an undefeated run under their new coach as they head to the Asian Cup. Just two minutes after kickoff, defender Ryosuke Yamanaka scored the opener for Japan, ensuring a memorable first game for the national team. “Since it was the game’s first chance, I kicked with all my strength,” Yamanaka said. “I think it was a good debut match for me.” Midfielder Genki Haraguchi then sent in a free kick in the 19th minute to double the lead, delighting local fans in Toyota. In the second half, ace striker Yuya Osako scored from a precise pass from Koya Kitagawa, and midfielder Shoya Nakajima added a fourth soon after. Japan now have four wins and a draw from coach Hajime Moriyasu’s first five games in charge, following their surprise run to the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia under Akira Nishino. Japan are aiming for a record-extending fifth title at Asia’s showcase football tournament in the United Arab Emirates starting in January. “We are setting a goal to win the Asian championship,” Moriyasu said. “We want to challenge for the Asian Cup by boosting our strength to the next level based on the results of the games so far.”