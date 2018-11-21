QAT Super-8: Fawad’s 150* helps SSGCL gain big lead

KARACHI: Discarded left-handed batsman Fawad Alam smashed unbeaten 150 to enable Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to secure a huge lead when they reached 392-8 in their first innings in response to Karachi Whites’ 158 on the second day of their four-day Group II fixture of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy here at the Southend Club Ground on Tuesday.

The 33-year old, who played his last Test in 2009 against New Zealand in Dunedin, smashed 17 fours in his superb knock. Fawad added 70 runs for the seventh wicket partnership with Kashif Bhatti who hammered 51.

Earlier Awais Zia (66) and Adil Amin (36) shared 63 runs for the third wicket

association to recover his side from early hiccups.

SSGCL, who still have final chance, had taken 224-run lead with two wickets yet in hand.Fast bowler Adeel Malik got 3-66 in 22 overs. His new-ball partner Waqar Anwar captured 2-93.

In other Group II outing here at the UBL Sports Complex, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) took a slender four-run lead when they were bowled out for 243 after resuming their first innings at 22-3 in response to Peshawar’s total of 237.

Allrounder Amad Butt (48) and Israr-ul-Haq (40) played useful innings.After the top-order collapsed, Saad Khan (38) and Zohaib Khan (36) put on 74 for the fifth wicket association to boost their team’s chances of gaining a much-needed lead in the do-or-die battle.

Young pacer Mohammad Ilyas once again played a key role for Peshawar by picking 4-61. Spinners Sajid Khan and Israrullah took two wickets each. Peshawar were reeling at 33-3 in their second innings at stumps.

In Group I show here at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) gained an 81-run lead when after scoring 272 they dismissed holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for 191 after resuming their first innings at 23-1.

Experienced first-class cricketer Ali Waqas chipped in with 43. Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed scored 36. Spinner Nouman Ali picked 4-36 and pacer Yasir Ali claimed 3-43.

KRL, in their second innings were 25-2 when bails were drawn. In other Group I encounter here at NBP Sports Complex, Wapda gained a 17-run lead when they were bowled out for 210 after resuming their first innings at 23-2 in response to Lahore Blues’ total of 193.

Mohammad Ikhlaq, who was batting on 19, chipped in with 81. Ali Shan struck 31 Discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema got 4-38. He was ably backed by left-arm spinners Zafar Gohar (3-67) and Asfand Mehran (3-36).Lahore Blues were 55-1 in their second innings at close. Zafar Gohar (34*) and Mohammad Ilyas (10*) were at the crease.