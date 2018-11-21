Mani hopes int’l teams will start visiting Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani hoped that international cricket teams will start visiting the country in no distant a future as negotiations “are very much on with different cricketing boards”

In a reaction to media query regarding the restart of international cricket in Pakistan, Mani said that negotiations with different boards were well on. “I would not going on to disclose anything about the negotiation but I am hopeful that soon you would learnt about the return of international cricket in Pakistan on regular bases,” he said.

Mani said that Pakistan would also host eight PSL matches this season. “Next year we are to hold more PSL matches in Pakistan. The fact of the matter is that real benefit of PSL is hosting all matches in Pakistan and we are well on track to achieve that goal.” He hoped that all the contractual players would visit Pakistan for the PSL matches. “Like Darren Sami did, I hope all foreign players picked up by six franchises today would be traveling to Pakistan for their respective matches.” The PCB chairman spoke high of the title sponsorship deal the PSL had inked with Habib Bank. “We are proud to sign such a deal with HBL. Hopefully we would continue to enjoy same cordial relations with the Bank.”