Qalandars, Sixth Team big gainers in PSL-4

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars and Sixth Team remained big gainers in the Players’ Draft Tuesday at a local hotel scooping up quality pair respectively to strengthen the base for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

South African wizard AB De Villiers and Mohammad Hafeez were instant picks for Qalandars. They have already retained Fakhar Zaman in their Platinum Category.Sixth Team that had the second choice from the Platinum Category went in favaour of Australian Steve Smith. Later they also picked all rounder Shahid Afridi with Shoaib Malik already there as the team skipper, the trio would now be the Platinum picks for the team that still is looking for their owner.

For one available slot, Quetta Gladiators preferred Dwayne Bravo with Kieron Pollard this time would be seen in action for Peshawar Zalmi in Platinum Category.Islamabad United have already retained three top players Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf and Shahdab Khan in the major category. Karachi Kings also retained hard hitter Collin Munro, Baber Azam and M Aamir in their Platinum Category. In yet another interesting move, former Islamabad United captain Misbahul Haq who helped the team win two titles would now be seen playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the fourth edition. Misbah earlier had decided to work as mentor for the United but had changed his mind preferring to play the fourth edition instead. By the time United has already made up their mind to select Asif Ali, Mohammad Sami and Ian Bell in Diamond Category. For Zalmi, Darren Sammy and Kamran Akmal would be there along with Misbah in the Diamond Category. Mohammad Rizwan, Sikandar Raza and Ravi Bopara would be with Kings in Diamond Category.

For Gladiators, Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir and M Nawaz would be in Diamond Category while for Sixth Team, Shan Masood, Qais Ahmad and Nicolas Pooran would be in the second best category.

Anton Devich, Rahat Ali and Corey Anderson would be there in Diamond Category for Qalandars. Karachi Kings picked Ali Imran and Ibrar Ahmad in Emerging Category while Nasir Nawaz and M Musa would be seen in action in the same category for Islamabad United. Sameen Gul and Nabi Gul would be there in Emerging Category for Zalmi. M Imran and Umair Masood are the pick for Kings in the same category while M Ilyas and M Junaid have been selected in the Emerging Category for Sixth Team. Ghulam Mudassir and pacer Naseem Shah are the Gladiators pick in the Emerging Category.

Following are the teams for fourth edition of Pakistan Super League: Lahore Qalandars: Platinum category: Fakhar Zaman, AB de Villiers, M Hafeez.

Diamond category: Yasir Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson.

Gold category: Anton Devcich, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Silver category: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, Hassan Khan, Haris Sohail.

Emerging players: M Imran, Umair Masood.

Supplementary players: Brendan Taylor, Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Platinum category: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard.

Diamond category: Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Misbahul Haq.

Gold category: Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Umar Amin.

Silver category: Umaid Asif, Khalid Usman, Wayne Madsen, Jamal Anwar.

Emerging players: Sameen Gul, Nabi Gul.

Supplementary players: Waqar Salamkhel, Chris Jordan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Samiullah.

Islamabad United: Platinum category: Faheem Ashraf, Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan.

Diamond category: M Sami, Asif Ali, Ian Bell.

Gold category: Rumman Raees, Samit Patel, Phil Salt.

Silver category: Sahibzada Farhan, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Hussain

Talat, Cameron Delport. Emerging players: M Musa, Nasir Nawaz.

Supplementary players: Wayne Parnell, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt, Rizwan Hussain.

Karachi Kings: Platinum category: Babar Azam, M Amir, Colin Munro.

Diamond category: Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Usman Shinwari.

Gold category: Ravi Bopara, Muhammad Rizwan, Sikandar Raza.

Silver category: Awais Zia, Usama Mir, Aaron Summers, Sohail Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed. Emerging players: Ali Imran, Abrar Ahmed.

Supplementary players: Aamir Yamin, Ben Dunk, Liam Livingstone, Jaahid Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Platinum category: Sarfraz Ahmed, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo.

Diamond category: Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir, M Nawaz.

Gold category: Rilee Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Fawad Ahmed.

Silver category: Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, M Asghar, Danish Aziz.

Emerging players: Ghulam Mudassar, Naseem Shah.

Supplementary players: Harry Gurney, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Jalat Khan.

Sixth Team: Platinum category: Shoaib Malik, Steven Smith, Shahid Afridi.

Diamond category: M Irfan, Junaid Khan, Joe Denly.

Gold category: Shan Masood, Qais Ahmad, Nicolas Pooran.

Silver category: M Abbas, M Iran Khan, Umar Siddiq, Lauri Evans, Nauman Ali.

Emerging players: M Junaid, M Ilyas.

Supplementary players: Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Ali Shafiq, Shakeel Ansar.