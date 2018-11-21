close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Abdul Mohi Shah
November 21, 2018
PCB terms decision disappointing

Sports

ISLAMABAD: As the International Cricket Council (ICC) dismisses Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) compensation request against Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) for failing to play bilateral series, Pakistan termed the decision as disappointing. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani who was here in connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Players Draft termed the decision by the ICC Panel as disappointing.

“In relation to the proceedings brought by PCB against BCCI, the PCB notes with regret the decision of the Disputes Panel of the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee. In 2017, PCB had claimed that BCCI had breached an agreement that it had signed with PCB on 9th April 2014 and had referred the matter to ICC’s Dispute Panel. Following a lengthy disputes resolution process, the announcement of the decision today has come as a disappointment for PCB,” the PCB reaction on the decision says. It further says that PCB will determine its future course of action in this regard after detailed deliberations and consultation with its stakeholders.

