Wed Nov 21, 2018
AFP
November 21, 2018
PNG police, soldiers storm parliament over APEC bonuses

World

AFP
November 21, 2018

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea police and soldiers stormed the country’s parliament Tuesday, assaulting staff, smashing windows and demanding unpaid Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bonuses just days after the international summit wrapped up, police and witnesses said.

The impoverished Pacific nation had rolled out the red carpet for visiting world leaders during the two-day conference and bought 40 Maseratis to ferry the dignitaries around.

The officers headed to parliament in the capital Port Moresby to express their dissatisfaction following a meeting with the police commissioner and the police minister over the allowances, PNG MP Bryan Kramer said in a video posted on Facebook.

Kramer said “numerous staff of parliament were assaulted during this confrontation” before the group left the building and gathered outside demanding an answer from the government.

