S Arabia, UAE announce $500m to war-hit Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which lead a military coalition against the Huthi rebels in Yemen, announced Tuesday $500 million in aid to the country on the brink of famine.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will each give $250 million in response to the food crisis to support more than 10 million people, said Abdullah Rabeeah, general supervisor at King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. He added that donations will go through the United Nations as well as other international and local aid groups. Rabeeah spoke at a joint news conference in Riyadh with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimy.

The latest aid package comes after the two countries and Kuwait offered $1.25 billion to the UN’s humanitarian response plan in Yemen for 2018, according to Rabeeah.UN prepares ground for Yemen peace talks as battles flare: UN envoy Martin Griffiths was preparing Tuesday to head to war-torn Yemen to lay the groundwork for peace talks in Sweden, after fresh fighting shook the flashpoint city of Hodeida. Griffiths — whose efforts at kickstarting peace talks failed in September — is again trying to get the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government to the negotiating table by the end of the year.

He is expected to meet with Huthi officials in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday. Both sides have in the past week expressed their support for the envoy and his mission to hold talks in Stockholm, but fierce clashes erupted in the Red Sea city of Hodeida late Monday after a lull. Military officials said that the battles were the worst since loyalists halted an offensive last week, and were concentrated in the eastern part of the city where rebels fired artillery. Pro-government forces struck back, supported by warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition which launched a dozen raids, the sources said.