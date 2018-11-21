Facebook hit by problems

WASHINGTON: Facebook said Tuesday users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram, but did not explain the cause of the outages. It was the second instance in the past two weeks in which technical issues appeared to affect access to Facebook. The independent monitoring site Downdetector showed a map indicating outages affecting most parts of the world, especially in North America, Europe and Asia. The hashtag #FacebookDown was trending on Twitter.