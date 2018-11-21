Police officer hurt in Brussels knife attack

Brussels: A Brussels police officer was injured in a knife attack in front of the city´s main police station early Tuesday, a spokeswoman said. The attack took place on the second day of a state visit to Belgium by French President Emmanuel Macron with memories of the Paris and Brussels attacks running high. An assailant stabbed the officer outside the central police station at 5:30am (0430 GMT), police spokeswoman Ilse van de Keere told AFP. “A police officer was stabbed and slightly wounded” and taken to hospital, she said.