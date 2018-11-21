Putin foes seek Russia’s suspension from Interpol

LONDON: Two top targets of international arrest warrants sought by Moscow said Tuesday they were launching a legal bid to get Russia suspended from Interpol for abusing the global police organisation. The intervention by investor Bill Browder and Mikhail Khodorkovsky — a former oil baron who spent 10 years in a Russian jail and now lives in London exile — came as Putin was on the brink of getting an ally named to a top Interpol post. Browder has been named in multiple Interpol “Red Notices” initiated by Russia on what he considers overtly political and trumped up charges. The US-born British national was Russia’s biggest foreign investor before falling foul of the authorities and being banned in 2005.