Wed Nov 21, 2018
AFP
November 21, 2018
Malaysia’s Najib questioned over French submarine deal

World

AFP
November 21, 2018

Kuala Lumpur: Fallen Malaysian leader Najib Razak is being questioned over the purchase of two French-made submarines, an official told AFP Tuesday, the latest probe to engulf the former prime minister since his government´s ousting.

Najib, his wife and key allies have been been hit with a flurry of charges since his surprise election loss earlier this year as public anger crescendoed over a series of graft scandals. Most of the charges have stemmed from the 1MDB scandal where top officials allegedly looted billions from a government fund to go on a worldwide spending spree. But the latest probe centres on a controversial $1.2 billion deal signed sixteen years ago when Najib was defence minister to purchase two Scorpene-class submarines.

“Najib is being probed with regards to the purchase of the two Scorpene-class submarines,” an official inside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) familiar with the ongoing probe, told AFP. “On Monday, MACC officials grilled Najib for four hours over the deal,” the officer added, requesting anonymity.

