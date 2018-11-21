Principal accused in journalist's murder case arrested

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday arrested the principal accused in the murder case of a journalist after the court dismissed his pre-arrest bail application. He had been absconder in the case since long. The University Campus Police arrested the main accused Sohail Khan after the District and Sessions Judge of Peshawar, Muhammad Younas, dismissed his bail before arrest application. He was the accused in the murder case of young journalist Mansoor Khan. The accused persons had attacked the journalist with acid at the University of Peshawar campus. Mansoor Khan had received severe burn injuries and had expired after fighting for life for several days at the Khyber Teaching Hospital. Mansoor Khan's brother Manzoor Khan said the murder was committed in 1990 and the accused has come into the custody of the police after a wait of 28 years. He said his family was hoping that the police would show no further complacency in the case and the joint investigation team would ensure that justice is done.