‘South Punjab to be soon secured from pink bollworm attacks’

MULTAN: The south Punjab region would soon be prevented from the hazardous attacks of pink bollworm and whitefly as the research projects on both the pests were continuing successfully and yielding results at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI). The consensus developed in a joint meeting of the CCRI and Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) held here to review the pace of research on pink bollworm and whitefly.

The agri scientists said that joint venture between the CCRI and the PARB would continue in the future to combat the growing challenges the cotton crop was facing. CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mehmood said that the CCRI would continue cooperating with the PARB and other organisations in the field of research because the pink bollworm and whitefly projects were yielding results after successful experiments. He said the cotton growers were not fully aware against pink bollworm and whitefly. He suggested them to contact the agri scientists over the pest attack issue. He said the pink bollworm and whitefly attacks brought severe damage to the crop and growers must adopt preventive measures before the pest attack.

CCRI pest section head Dr Rabia Saeed said that apparently, pink bollworm attack was not visible but it was a silent death. The farmers become aware about pink bollworm attack when the pest had destroyed the crop. She said apparently the crop looks healthy and fresh but the pink bollworm attack was damaging the crop.

Pink bollworm project manager and Faisalabad Agriculture University’s Department of Entomology Chairman Dr Jalal Arif said the Punjab government was extending all help to the CCRI and other organisations for successful result-oriented research. He said that six key research institutions CCRI, Faisalabad Agriculture University, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Faisalabad Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, National Institute for Bio-Technology and Genetic Engineering and Faisalabad Cotton Institute were devising effective strategy to prevent the crop from the most dangerous pink bollworm and whitefly in light of collective research results, he said.