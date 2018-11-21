PAF chief meets NA speaker, discusses operational preparedness

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar has said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is one the best air force of the world and it had always played commendable role in defence of air peripheries of the country and nation has proud of his brave sons like Rashid Minhas Shaheed and MM Alam.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan who called on him at Parliament House on Tuesday. The matters related to role of air force in defence of the country and its professional skill and mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Talking to air chief, the Speaker has said that the officers and personnel of Pakistan Air Force made the defence of the country invincible with their professional capabilities and got acknowledge in the world through their professionalism.

He said that in war against terrorism, the nation and Armed Forces jointly defeated the enemies of the countries and Air Force has played vital role in this war. He said that nation is proud of its brave Armed Forces and expressed the confidence that our Armed Forces are capable to cope with any aggression against the country. He said that our boundaries are in safe hands.

Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has no designed of aggression against any one, however, to keep minimum defence deterrence is our basic rights. He expressed the desire to establish Technical University with the support of Air Force at Swabi.

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked the Speaker for his complimentary remarks for Pakistan Air Force. He said that Pakistan Air Force has fully capable to response against any violation of air boundaries of the country.

He apprised the Speaker that Pakistan Air Force is striving to make innovation in the Air Force thorough latest technology. He said that our personnel have rendered unforgettable sacrifices. He assured the Speaker his all-out support for establishment of Technical University in Swabi and initiation of water sports in Ghazi Brotha Lake.