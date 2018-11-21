close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Two killed in Nowshera

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Share

NOWSHERA: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday, official sources said. They said an Afghan national identified as Hameed Khan, 58, was crossing Grand Trunk road in the limits of the Akora Khattak Police Station when a motorcyclist struck him, leaving him injured.

The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera where he expired. The motorcyclist abandoned his motorbike and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, one Abdus Samad reported to the Akora Khattak Police Station that his uncle Hassan Din, 60, was crossing the road near Railway crossing when a speeding car hit him, leaving him injured.

The injured was taken to a hospital in Nowshera wherefrom he was shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story