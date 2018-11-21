Pakistan, China ink accord to upgrade railways

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) and the National Railway Administration (NRA) of China on Tuesday signed an agreement pertaining to the ML-1 [Main Line-1] project at the PR Headquarters here.

PR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aftab Akbar and NRA Deputy Administrator An Lusheng signed the agreement pertaining to doubling of the entire ML-1 track from Karachi to Peshawar, up-gradation of the speed of passenger trains, freight trains, computer-based signalling, control system and others, local media reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the project was the backbone of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “All matters related to ML-1 have been settled, whereas a complete report on its design and infrastructure will be submitted by December 25.”

The minister said that ML-2 and ML-3 were also important for CPEC, adding that Chinese companies should give a lesser amount of interest rate in order to complete the PR uplift projects. Meanwhile, China Railway Rolling Corporation (CRRC), Tangshan, has shown interest to invest in Pakistan Railways under the umbrella of CPEC project by providing products and services to Pakistan Railways. This initiative was revealed by Hu Rui, the director of Overseas Targeted Publicity Corporate Culture Department.

The Director, Hu Rui, briefed in detail a delegation of South Asian and South East Asian countries that CRRC has a immense potential and it is only emphasising on various prospects to augment its operations in different countries getting Chinese investment under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Furthermore, she added that CRRC has already nominated the bid for supplying almost 230 modern coaches to Pakistan, which will be a helping hand for improvisation of Pakistan’s railway.

Hu Rui also said, “CRRC is based on the erudition from international first-class projects for their latest management thoughts and techniques, due to which CRRC Tangshan takes equivalent construction as the foundation and adopt five implement approaches consisting, business arrangement optimization, huge technical system, large quality system, standardized factory and information conception.”

She also mentioned, “CRRC Tangshan, is China’s initial railway equipment factory founded in 1881, and it has created abundant number ones in the industry and left bottomless front in the history of China’s machinery industry.”