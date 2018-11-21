Ton-up Fawad puts SSGC in command

KARACHI: Discarded left-handed batsman Fawad Alam smashed 150 not out to enable Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to secure a huge lead when they reached 392-8 in their first innings in response to Karachi Whites’ 158 on the second day of their four-day Group II fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the Southend Club Ground on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who played his last Test in 2009 against New Zealand in Dunedin, smashed 17 fours in his unfinished 220-ball innings. Fawad stayed for 321 minutes during his epic knock. He added 70 runs for the seventh wicket partnership with Kashif Bhatti who hammered 51 off 45 deliveries, striking five fours and a couple of sixes. Fawad then added 90 for the eighth wicket stand with Ahmed Jamal (19) before dominating a 60-run stand for the unbeaten ninth wicket with Zia-ul-Haq (11*). Earlier, Awais Zia (66) and Adil Amin (36) shared 63 runs for the third wicket association to help their side recover from early hiccups.

Awais, who was batting on 36 on Monday, hammered nine fours from 121 balls. Adil, who was not out on 17, fell for 36 which contained five fours.SSGC, who still have final chance, had taken 224-run lead with two wickets yet in hand.Fast bowler Adeel Malik got 3-66 in 22 overs. His new-ball partner Waqar Anwar captured 2-93.

Meanwhile in other Group II outing here at the UBL Sports Complex, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) took a slender four-run lead when they were bowled out for 243 after resuming their first innings at 22-3 in response to Peshawar’s total of 237.

All-rounder Amad Butt (48) and Israr-ul-Haq (40) played useful innings.Amad smacked two sixes and two fours in his 90-ball knock. Israr smashed five fours and one six from 57 deliveries.

After the top order collapsed, Saad Khan (38) and Zohaib Khan (36) put on 74 for the fifth wicket association to boost their team’s chances of gaining a much-needed lead in the do-or-die battle.

Saad clobbered six fours from 119 deliveries. Zohaib cracked six fours from 80 balls.Young pacer Mohammad Ilyas once again played a key role for Peshawar by picking 4-61.Spinners Sajid Khan and Israrullah took two wickets each. Peshawar were reeling at 33-3 in their second innings at stumps.

In Group I show here at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) gained an 81-run lead when after scoring 272 they dismissed holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for 191 after resuming their first innings at 23-1.

Experienced first-class cricketer Ali Waqas chipped in with 43 which came off 142 balls and had two fours.Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed scored 36 off 106 deliveries which carried four fours.Spinner Nouman Ali picked 4-36 and pacer Yasir Ali claimed 3-43.

KRL, in their second innings were 25-2 when bails were drawn. Azeem Ghumman was at the crease on 21 in which he had hit two fours. With him at the other end was Abdul Rehman on two. Samiullah Niazi and Musa Khan got one wicket each.

As KRL lost the chance to pave way for winning the game by an innings so it means they are now out of the final race.In other Group I encounter here at NBP Sports Complex, WAPDA gained a 17-run lead when they were bowled out for 210 after resuming their first innings at 23-2 in response to Lahore Blues’ total of 193.

Mohammad Ikhlaq, who was batting on 19, chipped in with 81 which came off 173 balls. Ikhlaq smashed eight fours in his highly responsible knock.Ali Shan struck 31 off 90 balls, hitting one six. Discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema got 4-38. He was ably backed by left-arm spinners Zafar Gohar (3-67) and Asfand Mehran (3-36).

Lahore Blues were 55-1 in their second innings at close. Zafar Gohar (34*) and Mohammad Ilyas (10*) were batting.