close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

World Cup 2018: Results to be surprising, says Rizwan Sr

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
November 21, 2018

Share

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior is optimistic that the Green-shirts would perform well at the World Cup in India.

While talking to ‘The News’, he said that Pakistan were going to play World Cup after a gap of eight years. He said this would be the last World Cup for five players, who all wanted to make it a memorable one. “They are all very serious and committed. With the help of young players, we want to deliver our best results,” he said.

“Our preparation has been completed and we know that all matches in our pool will be tough, because Malaysia, Germany and Holland are all tough opponents,” he added. The captain said Pakistan’s 13th rank did not matter. “In modern hockey no team can be declared weak. Any team can surprise even the strongest of teams. Japan were low-ranked but they became the Asian Champions. Many weak teams have become strong because of current rules, the surface and other reasons,” Rizwan said.

He said Pakistan had defeated Olympic champions Argentina in the recent past and given tough time to European champions Belgium and World champions Australia. “No player is under pressure because we are now used to play under pressure. The rigorous camp training and practice and experience of Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy, Commonwealth Games and other events gave us a lot of confidence. “Asian Champions Trophy’s performance gave us a lot of self belief as we reached victory stand,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports