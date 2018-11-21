World Cup 2018: Results to be surprising, says Rizwan Sr

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior is optimistic that the Green-shirts would perform well at the World Cup in India.

While talking to ‘The News’, he said that Pakistan were going to play World Cup after a gap of eight years. He said this would be the last World Cup for five players, who all wanted to make it a memorable one. “They are all very serious and committed. With the help of young players, we want to deliver our best results,” he said.

“Our preparation has been completed and we know that all matches in our pool will be tough, because Malaysia, Germany and Holland are all tough opponents,” he added. The captain said Pakistan’s 13th rank did not matter. “In modern hockey no team can be declared weak. Any team can surprise even the strongest of teams. Japan were low-ranked but they became the Asian Champions. Many weak teams have become strong because of current rules, the surface and other reasons,” Rizwan said.

He said Pakistan had defeated Olympic champions Argentina in the recent past and given tough time to European champions Belgium and World champions Australia. “No player is under pressure because we are now used to play under pressure. The rigorous camp training and practice and experience of Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy, Commonwealth Games and other events gave us a lot of confidence. “Asian Champions Trophy’s performance gave us a lot of self belief as we reached victory stand,” he said.