PM, CMs to head task forces to control population

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern about rapid growth in population, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces to be headed by Prime Minister and Chief Ministers respectively to propose recommendations for checking growth of population.

The CCI met here Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan Sardar Usman Buzdar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mahmood Khan and Jam Kamal Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzaq Dawood, federal and provincial secretaries and other senior officials.

The meeting considered the issue of rapid population growth of the country which currently stands at 207.8 million with a growth rate of 2.4% per annum. It was decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces, to be headed by the Prime Minister at the national level and by the respective Chief Ministers.

The process of establishment of Task Forces will be completed in 48 hours. The Task Forces constituted at the national and provincial levels will consider the recommendations made by the Task Force constituted earlier on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) and will submit a comprehensive Action Plan to the CCI, taking into account the future implementation strategy of the Action Plan, the financial aspects and other issues relating garnering support of all segments of society for the success of a comprehensive population control programme.

The meeting also approved, in principle, a proposal to include two R-LNG facilities namely (i) 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah; and (ii) 1223 MW Balloki owned by National Power Parks Management Company Ltd (NPPMCL) in the active list of the privatisation programme for early implementation. The CCI unanimously emphasised upon the need for greater focus on renewable energy in existing energy mix.

There was a complete consensus among the participants to place greater focus on further improving ease of doing business in the country in order to attract investments and to promote industry for realising the export potential of the country.

Prime Minister Imran also chaired meeting of National Task Force on Tourism at PMO. Secretary to the Prime Minister Azam Khan briefed the participants regarding recommendations of the earlier constituted National Task Force on Tourism. In order to ameliorate tourism sector of Pakistan after 18th amendment and to develop synergies amongst provinces and regions, it was proposed to formulate National Tourism Coordination Board with inclusion of relevant public and private stake holders from all provinces including GB and AJK so as to integrate efforts, coordinate with national and international organizations and to facilitate provinces in developing regulatory framework in tourism sector.

The participants were apprised of the major issues and challenges being faced by tourism sector and their possible solutions with dedicated time bound roles of various public sector organisations at federal, provincial and local government level. Specialised, religious, adventure and sports, eco-tourism and others thematic types of tourism were discussed in detail with their areas and potential target market.