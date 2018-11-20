Senate body for lifting moratorium on industrial gas connections

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee has recommended to the government for lifting of moratorium on industrial and commercial gas connections and also asked for supplying gas to provinces according to their due constitutional rights.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum that met here with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair said according to the Constitution of Pakistan [Article 158], gas priority shall be given to province in which gas is producing to fulfill its requirements and after it the surplus shall be given to other provinces.

Secretary petroleum and DG gas told the committee that the Punjab province producing 119MMCFD of gas, while it is being supplied 1782MMCFD of gas. KP producing 411MMCFD and getting 296MMCFD; Sindh produces 2320MMCFD and getting 1696MMCFD while Balochistan producing 467MMCFD of gas, while it is being provided 292MMCFD of gas.

Ministry of Petroleum Division Secretary Mian Asad Hayauddin said the cabinet was scheduled to discuss LNG issue on Tuesday (today). “The recommendations of the committee would be put in place in the agenda of the Cabinet for lifting of moratorium and right of the provinces for utilisation of gas according to production.”

The chairman said that the provinces should be given their constitutional rights, and after fulfilling the province needs, the surplus should be given to other provinces. He also said that for fulfilling the gas demand, with the domestic gas, imported RLNG is also being provided to consumers.