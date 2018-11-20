SC wraps up Katas Raj case

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday wrapped up the case pertaining to drying up Katas Raj pond in Chakwal and ordered a cement company to donate Rs100 million to the dam fund.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry heard the case pertaining to the depleted Katas Raj pond. As the hearing went underway, the chief justice remarked, “We are stopping the water supply of cement factories. Factory owners say they collected rainwater but are not telling the truth and they extracted groundwater through tube wells.”

The bench also ordered that groundwater should not be extracted through tube wells from the Katas Raj pond. Cement factories will not extract groundwater, the bench directed. Cement factories will have to pay a fine for the groundwater they have used till now, the bench added. The bench ordered the cement company to deposit Rs80 million for using water and Rs20 million for misleading the court. The factory administration claimed to have stored rainwater but according to the report it has been using groundwater.