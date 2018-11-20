Model Town incident: CJ to form larger bench on PAT plea for JIT

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday announced forming a larger bench to decide the fate of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)’s petition seeking setting up of a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the 2014 Model Town incident.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the petition filed by Bisma Amjad, whose mother had lost her life in police shootout.

At the outset of the hearing, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, who had come to the court to attend the case, stated that a private complaint before an anti-terrorism court moved by Idara Minhajul Quran, had “gone to zero” since the indictment of former Punjab IG Mushtaq Sukhera.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur was also present in the court. He pointed out that Sukhera had obtained a stay from the Lahore High Court against the summons by the trial court. However, after the high court withdrew the stay the trial had started from zero as all the witnesses were being testified afresh. He pleaded that there would be no illegality if a new JIT was set up to investigate the incident afresh.

Legal counsel of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others, Azam Nazir Tarar sought more time for preparing their arguments. Mr Tarar, however, opposed PAT’s plea, stating that more than 50 witnesses had been recorded in the private complaint. He said that constitution of a new JIT at this juncture would be a futile exercise as an appeal by the PAT challenging a decision of the high court had already been filed in the apex court.