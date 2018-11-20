Two killed as jeep plunges into ravine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BISHAM: Two brothers were killed and another three persons sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Shahpur area of Shangla district on Monday.Dawa Khan, a resident of Sheepnai area, along with his brother and three others, was driving to Kandao village in Shahpur when the jeep plunged into a gorge due to brakes failure.
BISHAM: Two brothers were killed and another three persons sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Shahpur area of Shangla district on Monday.Dawa Khan, a resident of Sheepnai area, along with his brother and three others, was driving to Kandao village in Shahpur when the jeep plunged into a gorge due to brakes failure.
Comments