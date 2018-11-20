close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Ban on bike riding protested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

KHAR: Hundreds of motorcyclists on Monday protested the ban on motorcycle riding in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters questioned the ban on the use of the two-wheeler and imposition of Section 144 in Mamond tehsil. They staged the protest outside the house of Member National Assembly (MNA) Gul Zafar Baghi in Gutky locality.

They said the ban on motorcycles had created a host of problems for them as they could not go to workplaces.The protesters added the imposition of Section 144 had made it impossible for them to take children to schools and patients to hospitals.They asked the Bajaur deputy commissioner to lift the ban.

