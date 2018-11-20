Ghulam Bilour recalls late Haji Adeel’s services

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) acting President Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Monday paid tributes to the late party leader Haji Muhammad Adeel for his services to the party and people.

He expressed these views during his visit to the residence of the late leader. Ghulam Bilour said that Haji Adeel was instrumental in securing the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 7th National Finance Commission Award and played a prominent role in the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

He said that ANP was the continuation of Abdul Ghaffar Khan’s Khudai Khidmatgar Movement and would continue his mission. Ghulam Bilour said the party’s mission was serving the people of the province while Haji Adeel had been following the principles of Bacha Khan.