PCB getting overwhelming response for 6th team: Mani

ISLAMABAD: As the player draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 4th edition is set to be held today (Tuesday) here at a local hotel, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani claimed receiving overwhelming response for the vacant sixth team’s ownership.

“We are going ahead with the team panel to select the best possible players from each category for the sixth franchise. As the whole process is to complete according to the laid down schedule, the draft would go ahead according to the plan.”

Mani said that more than ten strong parties have so far approached him to buy the rights of available sixth team. Multan Sultans’ ownership went open following a recent understanding between the former owners and PSL administrators.

“We cannot wait for completion of all the formalities before holding the draft. It is a time consuming job as we have to go through the entire process afresh.”The PCB has already threw the dice open for investors to buy the sixth team’s ownership. “It could well take another month or so before we would be in a position to know as who owns the franchise.”

The PCB chairman also hinted at giving joint ownership to the interested parties for the fourth edition of the PSL if a single party fails to meet the required demand.“It is a possibility. Though we haven’t yet set the benchmark as the minimum prize to wrest the ownership, there is a possibility that if we fail to get the minimum amount we may well decide to dole out shared rights for the 2019 edition and then leave everything for the next season. We are expecting parties to meet our offer and it is very likely we would get that. The initial response is overwhelming,” Mani added.

The PCB chairman said that whatever the sixth team panel would pick from the player draft, the new owners will have to go with it.“Obviously, the panel would go for the best for sixth team and as such their decision would be final. It would be part of the new contract we will sign with owners/owner in due course.”

The selection for the sixth team at the HBL PSL Player Draft 2018 will be conducted by a panel comprising essential staff of the team.The panel, headed by team manager Nadeem Khan, includes Nadeem Khan (team manager as head of panel), Shoaib Malik, (captain), Faisal Mirza (consultant), Haider Azhar (consultant), Johan Botha (via telephone/video link), Abdul Rehman (via telephone/video link where possible).

The sixth team has already retained Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard (Platinum), Kumar Sangakkara and Sohail Tanvir (Diamond), Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan (Gold) and Kashif Bhatti, Sohaib Maqsood and Irfan Khan (Silver).

Meanwhile, Islamabad United has released its former captain Misbahul Haq, who has decided to play the fourth edition of the PSL instead of acting as mentor of Islamabad United. Misbah is now open for pick.For the draft, Lahore Qalandars have the right to make the first call with Islamabad United having the last right.