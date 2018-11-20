close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Fire in plaza

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

LAHORE: A fire erupted at the basement of a plaza at Main Boulevard, Gulberg and gutted valuables and electronics worth lakhs of rupees on Monday. Rescue-1122 firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported. The fire erupted owing to short circuit.

