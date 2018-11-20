Fire in plaza

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A fire erupted at the basement of a plaza at Main Boulevard, Gulberg and gutted valuables and electronics worth lakhs of rupees on Monday. Rescue-1122 firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported. The fire erupted owing to short circuit.
LAHORE: A fire erupted at the basement of a plaza at Main Boulevard, Gulberg and gutted valuables and electronics worth lakhs of rupees on Monday. Rescue-1122 firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported. The fire erupted owing to short circuit.
Comments